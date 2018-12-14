Hear Gerard Way’s Romantic New Christmas Song ‘Dasher’

Gerard Way has dropped a Christmas-ready power pop single “Dasher.” This is the rock star’s third new solo single in two months. “Dasher” features Lydia Night of the Regrettes. On the song, Way tells the story of a girl who falls in love with a reindeer. The lyrics are full of longing as the pair wait to be reunited to feel at home with one another once more.

Way kicked off his string of new singles right before Halloween with the timely tune “Baby, You’re a Haunted House,” another slice of romantic, holiday-appropriate pop. He followed up his Halloween track recently with “Getting Down the Germs.”

Way’s band My Chemical Romance disbanded five years ago. The year following the break-up, Way released his first and, thus far, only solo album Hesitant Alien. He has also pursued a variety of non-musical projects as well, including a Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Umbrella Academy. The show, which will premiere in February, stars Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige. The official trailer was released earlier this week.