Broadway Stars Release ‘Georgia on My Mind’ Video for Runoff Elections

An all-star group of Broadway actors and performers have lent their voices to a recording of “Georgia on My Mind,” in support of Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization and their work leading up to the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Created by producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, along with Broadway actress Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy, the rendition features the voices of McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Phillipa Soo, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Ben Platt, Rosie Perez, Bernadette Peters, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Danielle Brooks, and many more.

“Georgia on My Mind” and its accompanying music video’s release marks the first day of voting for the January 5th runoff election, which will determine whether the Democratic or Republican parties take control of the Senate. The song, which premiered during Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization’s Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert, will help to raise funds and awareness for Fair Fight’s work to ensure that every eligible Georgian has the resources and information they need to vote in the election. The single is available for purchase at BroadwayRecords.com.

McDonald said in a statement: “Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races. We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best — through music.”