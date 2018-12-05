Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Rufus Wainwright Revisits Early Classics, Protests Trump at Brilliant New York Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Georgia Anne Muldrow Nods to Aretha Franklin, Fela Kuti in ‘Overload’ Video

Track appears on eclectic soul singer’s recent LP of same name

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shapeshifting soul singer Georgia Anne Muldrow channels Aretha Franklin’s backstage poise in her new “Overload” video. The clip cuts between the musician during a dressing room interview (decked out in a Fela Kuti T-shirt) and belting into a vintage microphone. 

Director Capricorn Clark detailed the Franklin influence in a statement about the visual. “‘Overload’ felt like such a contrast between chaos and control that I wanted to find a subtle way to relay – in a way that allowed the non-core fans to meet her and gave the core a champion,” she said. “Aretha Franklin kept coming to mind, and an image of her in her dressing room kept coming back to me, so I built a world around that. Georgia is a huge being. She emotes this light, but she isn’t aiming for the spotlight, so I had to bring the light to her.”

“Overload” is the title-track of Muldrow’s recent LP of the same name. She will perform on December 15th with her band, the Righteous, during the Brainfeeder X show at Brixton Academy in London, England; other artists from the Brainfeeder label – including Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Ross from Friends – will also play at the event. 

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad