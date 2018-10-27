Unreleased George Michael Music to Feature in 2019 Rom-Com ‘Last Christmas’

Unreleased George Michael music will feature in the 2019 film Last Christmas, a romantic comedy inspired by the Wham! holiday classic.

Paul Feig is set tp direct the upcoming film from a script co-written by Emma Thompson, Variety reports, adding that Last Christmas will arrive on November 15th, 2019. Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Henry Golding have been cast as the film’s leads.

“The film follows Kate (Clarke), who harrumphs around London, making a bundle of bad decisions which includes her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop,” the film’s synopsis states. “Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two.”

According to the Guardian, Michael was helping to develop the Last Christmas script at the time of his death on December 25th, 2016.

Co-screenwriter Bryony Cummings told the Radio Times this summer, “I hope that there’s quite an element of queer in there, because you know it’s the story – it’s based on the song, ‘Last Christmas.’ George was such a massive advocate for gay rights – and a massive gay himself! – so I hope there’s a gay narrative in there.”

It’s unclear what unreleased Michael music features in Last Christmas, which will definitely employ the 1984 Wham! hit.