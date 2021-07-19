 The Secret History of George Martin's Montserrat Studio - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rod Stewart, Ron Wood, Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Recordings
Home Music Music News

The Secret History of George Martin’s Montserrat Studio Revealed in New Documentary ‘Under The Volcano’

In this exclusive trailer, Sting, Mark Knopfler, and others talk about the legendary Caribbean studio

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

George Martin’s AIR Studios currently sits in ruin on the Caribbean island of Montserrat thanks to the devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and a series of volcano eruptions in the Nineties. But throughout the Eighties, everyone from the Rolling Stones and the Police to Elton John, Duran Duran, Dire Straits, and Black Sabbath traveled there to record era-defining albums.

The upcoming documentary Under the Volcano traces the entire saga of AIR Studios, featuring incredible archival footage and new interviews with Sting, Mark Knopfler, Tony Iommi, Verdine White, Giles Martin, Jimmy Buffet, and many others. The movie will be available via on-demand and digital platforms on August 17th.

“We went there for the isolation,” Stewart Copeland says in the trailer, looking back at his tumultuous time there with the Police as they made their final album. “Here we were in this paradise, which we soon turned into a living hell.”

“We weren’t physically aggressive with each other,” adds Sting, “but it got pretty heated.”

Beatles producer George Martin opened up AIR Studios in 1979 so artists could create music in a tropical paradise, far away from the distractions of a major city. Jimmy Buffett recorded his LP Volcano there the year it opened, naming it after the nearby Soufrière Hills volcano.

Some of the most popular albums of the Eighties were cut there, including Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms, the Police’s Synchronicity, and Duran Duran’s Rio. In 1989, the Rolling Stones headed there to record Steel Wheels in a tranquil setting after two years of bitter infighting. Shortly after they finished recording, Hurricane Hugo battered the island and forced AIR Studios to close.

“You bring something out of nothing,” the late George Martin says in the trailer, “and it always goes back to nothing again.”

under the volcano

In This Article: Dire Straits, George Martin, Mark Knopfler, Sting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.