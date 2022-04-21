 George Harrison's Widow Pens Book of Poems Dedicated to Beatles Legend - Rolling Stone
George Harrison’s Widow Pens Book of Poems Dedicated to Late Beatles Legend

Olivia Harrison’s Came the Lightening, a book of 20 poems examining life after George, arrives June 21

George and Olivia Harrison

Michael Simon

Over 20 years after the death of George Harrison, his widow Olivia Harrison will publish a book of poems dedicated to the late Beatles legend.

Came the Lightening, a collection of 20 poems Olivia penned for George following his 2001 death, is set for release on June 21 via Genesis Publications.

“Here on the shore, 20 years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land,” Olivia said of Came the Lightening in a statement. “Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.”

According to Genesis Publications, the poems examine “the intimacy and emotional connection” of the Harrisons’ relationship, as well as “delve into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time.” The poetry book also features photographs and mementos curated by Olivia, including never-before-seen images of the couple from Olivia’s collection.

Martin Scorsese, who directed the Harrison doc Living in the Material World, said of Came the Lightening in a statement: “Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm. She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.” Scorsese also penned an introduction for the book.

Came the Lightening, Olivia’s first poetry collection after a series of biographical works, is available to preorder now, including a limited-edition printing signed and numbered by Olivia.

