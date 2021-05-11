George Harrison, Marvin Gaye, the Who Appear in ‘1971’ Docuseries Trailer

George Harrison, Marvin Gaye, the Who, and more icons appear in 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, an upcoming docuseries headed to Apple TV+ inspired by the book Never a Dull Moment: 1971 the Year That Rock Exploded by David Hepworth.

The trailer opens with Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and shows footage of artists, many of whom have albums turning 50 this year: Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Bill Withers, Elton John, Graham Nash, Bob Marley, Alice Cooper, and more. They reflect on how their music still resonates today, with glimpses of reel-to-reel tapes, concerts, and studio sessions.

The eight-part docuseries also touches on the post-counterculture era and political and social upheaval. Archival footage shows protests and law enforcement clashing, while Angela Davis and James Baldwin appear. “If we can get this far, we can get further,” he says in the clip, while Gil-Scott Heron adds, “We have survived everything that’s gone down, and come out stronger.”

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything arrives on Apple TV+ on May 21st. Asif Kapadia — known for Amy — will direct and serve as executive producer, alongside James Gay-Rees, David Joseph, and UMG’s Adam Barker.