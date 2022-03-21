George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year.

Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer.

“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.”

The group will be bringing along a wide array of support on the tour with Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, the Motet, the Floozies, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Fishbone joining at different stops of the tour.

The tour announcement comes as five blocks of a street in Plainfield, New Jersey, were named after Parliament-Funkadelic. “Funkiest block on da planet,” Clinton wrote on Instagram.

One Nation Under a Groove Tour Dates:

June 15 – New York, NY @ Summerstage @ Central Park

June 18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

June 24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

June 25- Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

June 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

June 30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

July 2 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

July 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

July 22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Wild Acre Live

July 23 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot

Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Craig Ranch Amphitheater

Aug. 17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

Aug. 20 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

Aug. 21 – Napa, CA @ Charles Krug Winery