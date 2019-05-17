See George Clinton, Ice Cube Join Forces on ‘That New Funkadelic’

Ice Cube had a dream come true this week when George Clinton joined him for a rendition of his song, “That New Funkadelic.” The rapper put out that track as a single shortly before the release of his latest album, Everythang’s Corrupt. “That’s me trying to recreate what Funkadelic was to me,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “It was experimental, but it was very fun.” The two, who previously recorded the hit “Bop Gun (One Nation)” together in 1994, reunited at JammJam in Hollywood to celebrate Clinton receiving a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

Cube performed the track with a full band, as fans filmed him and eventually Clinton — dressed in a purple outfit, a long blond wig and a police hat — ascended the stage and danced alongside the band. He then took the mic and joined in on the chorus: “Ice Cube got that new Funkadelic.” As the song went on, Flea, Eddie Griffin and Anderson .Paak joined them onstage for the seven-minute jam.

“We started the track from scratch,” Cube told Rolling Stone of how it came together. “My man, T-Mix, made the music. There’s no samples in there. To me, it’s just a perfect remake of what that was, but up to date for now and talking about the West Coast, because P-Funk went to G-Funk, and that whole marriage is already great and welcomed.”

The rapper said he’d gotten positive feedback from Clinton on the track at the time. “He loved it,” Cube said. “He just sent me a video of him listening to it, going off, talking shit and just loving the song, that we got the DNA. That’s all I wanted to hear. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Earlier this year, Clinton told Rolling Stone how much he loved the track. “I had it for six months before he put it out,” he said. “It took everything in the world I had not to post it. ‘Ice Cube’s got that new Funkadelic, new Funkadelic.’ Matter of fact, we’ll be doing it onstage pretty soon [with my band].”

Clinton is on what he has said will be his final tour. He received the Lifetime Achievement Grammy on Saturday at an event in Los Angeles.

JammJam was an event that was put on by Jammcard, a social networking app for music professionals.