George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic Announce Live Return

After over a year off the road due to the Covid-19 pandemic, George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic have announced their live return with a pair of East Coast shows this June.

The venerable funk collective will first perform a full-capacity gig at New Haven, Connecticut’s College Street Music Hall on June 25th before opening Blue Note Jazz Festival with a June 27th show at New York City’s Central Park SummerStage.

Clinton said in an effusive statement, “Face to face, the funk at your back, y’all better get ready cause the Mothership is taking off for 2021 and we are about to land in your town and TEAR THE ROOF OFF THIS SUCKA. I’m ready, the band is ready, are you ready? LET’S GO!”

Parliament-Funkadelic also have plans for a larger-scale One Nation Under a Groove Tour in the summer of 2022, a continuation of a trek that the Universal Attractions Agency called “George’s farewall tour.”

“If this summer goes well, it seems large-scale touring is set for a big comeback next year, and as always, George Clinton is a pioneer, leading the way forward into the future,” UAA co-owner Jeff Epstein said in a statement, adding that the tour will also feature Turkuaz, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and Robert Randolph and the Family Band.

Tickets for both P-Funk gigs are available now.

George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic Tour Dates

June 25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 27 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage