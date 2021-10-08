Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to Covid-Infected Band Members

Genesis have been forced to postpone the final four U.K. dates of their Last Domino? Tour due to a “positive Covid-19 tests within the band.” They didn’t elaborate on which specific members of the band tested positive.

“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band, who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events,” they wrote in a group statement. “They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

The postponed shows were due to take place Friday at the Glasgow SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and October 11th, 12th, and 13 at the O2 Arena in London.

Genesis kicked off the Last Domino? Tour in Birmingham, England, on September 20th. It features classic-era members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, along with longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer and Phil’s 20-year-old son Nicholas Collins on drums. Their set mixes Eighties hits like “Invisible Touch,” “Throwing It All Away,” and “Turn It on Again” with selections from their Peter Gabriel-led Seventies incarnation like “The Carpet Crawlers” and “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.”

The U.S. leg begins November 15th in Chicago and wraps up December 16th in Boston. Collins has indicated that the tour might not extend into 2022, disappointing fans in Australia, South America, Asia, and mainland Europe. But they’ve said they plan on making up the postponed shows in Glasgow and London at some future point, which might force them to play at least a handful of shows next year.