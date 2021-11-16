Watch Genesis Play ‘Misunderstanding’ for the First Time Since 1984

Genesis kicked off the U.S. leg of their Last Domino? tour on Monday night at Chicago’s United Center. The setlist was largely identical to the one they played in England earlier this year, but they did drop fan-favorite “Duchess” in favor of their 1980 hit “Misunderstanding.”

They hadn’t played the song since the end of the Mama tour in 1984, although they did perform a segment of it in a medley at the 1988 Atlantic Records 40th-Anniversary concert. Phil Collins also sang it at some of his solo concerts in 2004. Here’s fan-shot video of Genesis resurrecting the song in Chicago.

The tour continues in the coming weeks with shows around the Midwest, Canada, and the East Coast before wrapping upon at Boston’s TD Garden on Dec. 16. There’s also a quick run of European arenas early next year that concludes at London’s 02 Arena on Mar. 22. In a new interview with the USA Today, Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks says that will likely be it for the band.

“We’d always say never say never, but there comes a point,” he said. “I haven’t toured myself since [the last Genesis reunion in] 2007, and thought, why not? But with the pandemic, it has extended things longer than intended, but it’s been great fun to do. We’ve having to do some stuff later because of COVID, but when we do the final show next year, that will be it.”

“It’s important to know when to stop something,” he continued. “I thought the other day, Ed Sheeran is playing four nights at Wembley Stadium [in 2022] and that’s a wonderful moment in his career. We hit that moment 35 years ago. So I’d say if you want to see Genesis, don’t put it off ‘til the next one. We’re not like the Stones.”

The news will be disappointing for Genesis fans on the West Coast of America, Australia, Japan, and South America who hoped to catch them on this tour. They haven’t hit some of those markets since the We Can’t Dance tour in 1992. But then again, this is a band that has come back from the dead at many points in the past. It’s very possible they have a change of heart in the coming months.