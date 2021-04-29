Genesis Announce North American Dates For ‘Last Domino?’ Tour

Genesis have rolled out dates for the North American leg of their The Last Domino? tour. It kicks off November 15th at Chicago’s United Center and wraps up December 15th at Boston’s TD Garden. Pre-sale tickets go on-sale via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on May 5th and the general public will have access on May 7th.

Genesis have been completely inactive since the end of their 2007 Turn It On Again reunion tour. This time out, core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks will be joined by their longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Phil’s twenty-year-old son Nic Collins on drums. He’s been gigging with Phil’s solo band for the past five years, but he has yet to play in public with Genesis. (Original frontman Peter Gabriel left the group in 1975 and hasn’t played with them since a one-off reunion gig in 1982.)

The world tour is slated to begin September 15th at Dublin’s 3Arena. The group was supposed to start last November, but the pandemic forced them to push it back nearly a year. In the interim, they staged extensive production rehearsals, which they teased in January with a 50-second video that revealed aspects of the stage set. Collins, unable to stand for long periods of time due to medical issues, sings from a chair as on his last few solo tours.

In a recent interview with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s Rockonteurs podcast, Rutherford talked about rehearsing for the tour at the height of the pandemic. “We thought, ‘Are we crazy rehearsing for the tour?'” said the guitarist. “‘It might never happen.’ Then we thought, ‘If we don’t do it now and it goes back another year and a half, we might forget the whole thing. Let’s rehearse anyway. We’ll have a show we’re excited about and it keeps the momentum going’ … In our bubble, we had a 90-person crew with lights and sound. We came out of it with a show and we’re ready to go.”

The setlist has been a closely-guarded secret, but Nic Collins did offer some hints in a recent interview with Percussion Discussion. “There were some songs that I’ve known for ages,” he said. “It was the deeper cuts and the more progressive stuff…I did know ‘Firth of Fifth’ and ‘I Know What I Like’ and ‘In The Cage,’ but there were a few songs that I wasn’t aware of. It’s been really cool to prepare for this gig. As I’ve dug through the material to learn it, I’m finding other material and becoming more of a fan of the band.”

He went on to talk about the difficulty of learning the 1976 instrumental “Los Endos” and the final 10 minutes of the 1973 epic “Supper’s Ready,” but refused to say whether or not they made the final setlist for the show.

A press release for the tour notes that “all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.”

Genesis – North American The Last Domino? Tour Dates

November 15th – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 18th – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

November 20th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 22nd – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 25th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 27th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

November 29th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 30th – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

December 2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

December 5th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 8th – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

December 10th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

December 13th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

December 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden