 Genesis Play Seventies Medley in 1992: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Breakdown' With Ludwig Göransson
Home Music Music News

Flashback: Genesis Take Fans Back to the ‘Distant, Dark’ Seventies

Band’s 1992 “Old Medley” mashes up “Dance on a Volcano” with “Firth of Fifth” and other vintage tunes from their art-rock days

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

This week, Genesis released new photos of rehearsals for their upcoming Last Domino? reunion tour. They show Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford at a practice facility somewhere in Europe. Collins is seated with a cane resting on a music stand, but he’s near a tiny drum kit, meaning it’s possible he’ll attempt to play in a very limited capacity despite his physical issues. But the bulk of the drumming will be handled by his son Nic.

At this point, nobody knows exactly what songs they plan on playing on the tour. Odds are very high they’ll center the show around their Eighties and early-Nineties hits, but they always find a way to sprinkle in a few tunes from the Peter Gabriel days of the Seventies. In the past, that’s often meant breaking out the 1974 Lamb Lies Down on Broadway song “In the Cage” followed by an instrumental medley of tunes from the time period.

On the 1992 We Can’t Dance tour, they took a different approach with something they called “Old Medley.” It began with 1976’s “Dance on a Volcano” and then veered into bits of “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” “The Musical Box,” ‘Firth of Fifth,” and “I Know What I Like (in Your Wardrobe).” Here’s video of them playing the medley at London’s Earls Court on November 8th, 1992.

Related

Flashback: Phil Collins Dances Into The Light
Flashback: Phil Collins Dances Into the Light
Flashback: Genesis Play 'Invisible Touch' Instrumental 'The Brazilian' at Wembley Stadium

Related

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King
Robert De Niro's Best, Worst and Craziest Performances

“About those old songs,” Collins tells the crowd. “When I say ‘old,’ I mean really, really, really quite old. And I know it must be hard for you because you’re looking up onstage at these magnificently preserved torsos saying, ‘They can’t be that fuckin’ old, really.’ But yes, we’re going to take you back to the distant, dark Seventies when we all used to wear these bell-bottom trousers as fashion statements and some of us had a bit more hair. Not me. I’ve always had this much hair.”

The whole thing lasts for nearly 20 minutes and must have baffled fans who came for “Invisible Touch” and “I Can’t Dance,” let alone the ones thinking they’d get to hear Collins solo hits like “Against All Odds” and “Easy Lover.” The band wisely followed it up with 1986’s “Throwing It All Away” and eventually got to “Hold on My Heart” and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight.”

We’ll have to wait for opening night of the Last Domino? tour to see how they’re going to balance out the two eras of the band. The run was originally supposed to begin in November, but the pandemic forced them to postpone it to April 2021. The fact that they’re rehearsing now seems to suggest they hope to go ahead with that, but April is awfully soon and the virus is nowhere near under control. A second postponement feels like a safe bet.

Whatever happens, these rehearsals are a nice thing for Collins to focus on considering the tabloid drama that has consumed his life in the past few weeks.

In This Article: Genesis, Phil Collins

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.