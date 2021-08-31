 Kiss Postpone More Tour Dates as Gene Simmons Tests Positive for Covid - Rolling Stone
Gene Simmons Tests Positive for Covid-19, Kiss Postpone More Tour Dates

Band hopes to resume their End of the Road World Tour on September 9th

Jon Blistein

kiss gene simmons positive covid test tour postpone

Simmons is "experiencing mild symptoms," according to a band statement.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Kiss have postponed the next four dates on their North American tour after Gene Simmons tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the band said Simmons is “experiencing mild symptoms” and that the band and crew “will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.” They added that “doctors have indicated the tour should be bale to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphiteatre in Irvine, California.”

The four postponed dates — September 1st in Clarkston, Michigan; September 2nd in Dayton, Ohio; September 4th in Tinley Park, Illinois; and September 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — will be rescheduled and previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. An updated itinerary will be announced soon, and more information will be emailed to ticket holders directly.

Simmons’ positive Covid test comes just days after singer Paul Stanley also caught the virus, forcing the band to postpone shows in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. At the time, Kiss said in a statement that their entire band and crew are “fully vaccinated,” and that everyone has “operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons urged fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying, “I would highly recommend for everybody to get two Pfizer or Moderna shots, please — for the rest of us. Even if you believe the Earth is flat, it’s not.”

In This Article: Gene Simmons, Kiss

