Hear Previously Unheard Outtakes From Gene Clark’s ‘No Other’

Ahead of the reissue of Gene Clark’s 1974 cult classic No Other, previously unheard outtakes of the title track and “Some Misunderstanding” have been released. The record will be available on November 8th via 4AD in honor of the late musician’s 75th birthday.

The eight-track record will be released on vinyl, CD and a deluxe box set, and will feature a recording of “Train Leaves Here This Morning,” a song Clark wrote with Bernie Leadon that the Eagles made famous on their 1972 self-titled debut. The tracks “From a Silver Phial” and “Silver Raven” were released last month.

“No Other” opens with Clark giving keyboardist Mike Utley the go-ahead; Utley counts off and hits the mellow chords before Joe Lala enters on percussion. Unlike in the studio version, Clark’s voice isn’t modified, and the absence of background singers — which includes the Eagles’ Timothy B. Schmit — creates a more intimate, stripped-down feel.

Clark’s third attempt at the somber ballad “Some Misunderstanding” errs more on the side of country-rock than the official version, leaving the acoustic guitar bare without the layers of instrumentation.

Clark told writer Steve Burgess in 1977 that the wistful song was written in a dream. “I woke up, I was married at the time, and I told my wife, ‘Look, I’ve gotta get up, turn on the lights for a moment, and write this down.’ I wrote the song in completion because the dream was still fresh in my mind. I can’t contrive a song.”

Remastered at Abbey Road Studios and mixed by Sid Griffin and John Wood, the No Other box set features the vinyl record and three SACDs. Also included is a documentary by Paul Kendall, director of 2013’s The Byrd Who Flew Alone: The Triumphs and Tragedy of Gene Clark, and a seven-inch single and a hardbound book of essays, liner notes and exclusive photos. The box set is currently available for pre-order.