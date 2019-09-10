 Gene Clark’s 1974 Cult Classic ‘No Other’ to Be Reissued – Rolling Stone
Gene Clark’s 1974 Cult Classic ‘No Other’ Gets Massive Reissue

The Byrds member’s seminal solo effort to be reissued in November

Angie Martoccio

Gene Clark’s seminal 1974 solo album No Other will be rereleased as a deluxe reissue this fall. Remastered at Abbey Road Studios, the album will be available on November 8th via 4AD in honor of the late musician’s 75th birthday.

The eight-track LP will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as a recording of “Train Leaves Here This Morning,” a song Clark wrote with Bernie Leadon the Eagles made famous on their 1972 self-titled debut. The No Other tracks “From A Silver Phial” and “Silver Raven” are available now, the latter a country-rock slow burner written about Clark’s wife’s silver platform shoes.

The lavish box set includes No Other on vinyl as well as three SACDs. One album will house a Japanese replica sleeve, with the others containing various session mixes. In addition, a documentary by Paul Kendall — who directed 2013’s The Byrd Who Flew Alone: The Triumphs and Tragedy of Gene Clark — is also included on a Blu-ray disc. A seven-inch single and a hardbound book of essays, liner notes and exclusive photos top it off.

After a short-lived reunion with the Byrds in 1972, in which they released a self-titled LP off David Geffen’s Asylum Records that garnered poor reviews, Geffen signed Clark as a solo artist. Released in September 1974, No Other fused psychedelic, country-rock and soul and contained unconventional arrangements that were unheard of at the time. Clark reportedly spent over $100,000 making the record, enraging Geffen and causing Asylum to barely promote it.

Although Clark, who died in 1991, never fully recovered from the album’s commercial failure, No Other has become a cult classic in the 45 years since its release. In 2014, Beach House, Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes teamed up for a tour in which the performed the album in its entirety, dubbing themselves the Gene Clark No Other Band.

No Other is currently available for pre-order.

 

