Geese Tease ‘3D Country’ Album With Wild Video for Title Track

Geese stretch out and make themselves comfortable on “3D Country,” the seven-minute, title-track odyssey from their upcoming second album. Frontman Cameron Winter sings about a cowboy exploring past lives, while his bandmates blend country, rock, and jazz to create music that’s just as kaleidoscopic. The video features a white-bearded cowpoke shooting cans, bathing in a river, and hallucinating around a campfire, all leading up to a suitably psychedelic ending.

The band co-produced the song and the rest of the 3D Country album, due out June 23, with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Shame). Andy Swartz, who has also made videos for L’Rain and Yebba, helmed the clip.

“The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever,” Winter said in a statement. “I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China. Ultimately, he finds himself in the end, and it turns celebratory. I liked the idea of contrasting this strait-laced individual with that super mind-bending, interdimensional experience.

"Similarly, the music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn't do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens," he continued. "We kept jamming around this one groove that's in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together. The original version was over twice as long, and we bring some of those crazier sections back when we play it live and for the version of the song that's in the music video."

The band previously released a video for “Cowboy Nudes.” The band will be touring in the U.K. and Europe later this year, but so far have one North American date booked at the Thing Festival in Port Townsend, Washington in August.

3D Country Track List

1. “2122”

2. “3D Country”

3. “Cowboy Nudes”

4. “I See Myself”

5. “Undoer”

6. “Crusades”

7. “Gravity Blues”

8. “Mysterious Love”

9. “Domoto”

10. “Tomorrow’s Crusades”

11. “St Elmo”