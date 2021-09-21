 Geddy Lee Will Finally Release His Memoir in Fall 2022 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Why Leaders Need to Evaluate Their Capacity for Emotional Intelligence
Home Music Music News

Geddy Lee’s Upcoming Memoir Helped Him Cope With Neil Peart’s Death

The Rush member’s memoir, currently untitled, will be out in the fall of 2022

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rush

Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, and Geddy Lee.

Getty Images

After years of anticipation, Geddy Lee will release a memoir slated for fall 2022.

In an Instagram post, the bassist explained that the idea for a memoir came from his lockdown in Toronto during the pandemic —  the longest he’d ever spent there since he was 19 and playing the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.

“There were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced,” he wrote. “Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.”

Lee also admitted that the memoir helped him grieve the death of his bandmate Neil Peart, who died months before the pandemic in January 2020. “My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return,” he wrote. “So I did — reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words.”

The memoir, currently untitled, will be out in the fall of 2022. He recently appeared on Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon’s series From Cradle to Stage, where he spoke about growing up the son of Holocaust survivors with his late mother, Mary Weinrib.

In This Article: Geddy Lee, Memoir, memoirs, Neil Peart, Rush

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.