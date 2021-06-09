 Geddy Lee Talks Childhood in 'From Cradle to Stage' Clip - Rolling Stone
Geddy Lee Talks Growing Up a Child of Holocaust Survivors in ‘From Cradle to Stage’ Clip

Rush bassist and his mother appear on season finale of Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s Paramount+ series

Rush’s Geddy Lee talks about growing up the son of Holocaust survivors in a clip from the next episode of Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s Paramount+ series From Cradle to Stage.

“From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee says in the clip (via Spin). “Most survivors don’t discuss it, but I felt lucky in a way because it wasn’t a mystery in my house.”

Lee and his mother Mary Weinrib then sit down with the Grohls to discuss the Rush bassist’s unlikely rise to rock stardom.

Geddy Lee’s episode of From Cradle to Stage — the final episode of the series’ first season — airs June 10th on Paramount+. Other mother/artist duos that appeared this season included Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and his mom Christene Reynolds, Pharrell Williams and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda Lambert and her mom Bev Lambert, Brandi Carlile and Teresa Carlile, and Tom Morello and Mary Morello.

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Geddy Lee

