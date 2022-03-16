Gayle Commands the Stage as She Performs ‘Ur Just Horny’ on ‘Corden’

Gayle is calling out her horny friend on late-night TV. On Tuesday night, the “Abcdefu” singer performed her single “Ur Just Horny” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, as she showcased her pop-punk star power at just 17 years old.

“You don’t wanna be my friend/You just wanna see me naked again,” she sings on the track while playing guitar. Gayle’s Corden appearance comes just a day after she performed at Los Angeles’ the Roxy on her brief pre-EP tour.

Gayle spoke to Rolling Stone about the meaning behind “Ur Just Horny,” which she dedicated to a friend who wanted their relationship to turn sexual. “I thought I was the one at fault. Like, ‘Fuck, I really fucked up our friendship,’” she said. “But then I realized, ‘No. They were trying to get into my pants the whole entire time: That was their goal. They never cared in the first place.’ Maybe I’m not completely the problem.”

The performance comes just days before she’s set to release her debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, on Friday. The project is set to capture how “life is fucking weird,” she told Rolling Stone. “And life is so hard, but it’s so lovely at the same time. And that’s really confusing. Especially when you’re growing up.”