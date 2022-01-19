 Gayle Drops 'Ur Just Horny,' Followup Single to 'Abcdefu' - Rolling Stone
Gayle Calls Out a Friend Who’s ‘Just Horny’ on Followup Single to ‘Abcdefu’

“It’s hard to separate platonic, romantic, and sexual feelings,” says Gayle. “Sometimes in friendships the lines can get blurry”

Gayle isn’t a fan of ruining friendships for sex. On Wednesday, she dropped “Ur Just Horny,” her follow-up to her chart-topping debut “Abcdefu.” On the new track, she calls out a formerly platonic friend that changes their ways after “crossing the line.”

“You don’t wanna be my friend/You just wanna see me naked again,” she sings. In the music video, the singer plays guitar in a garage and sings to the friend, who now just hits her up while “fucked-up at two in the morning.”

The track, produced by Daylight and Pete Nappi, cements Gayle as a Gen-Z leader in 2022’s pop-rock renaissance. She wrote the song after she realized her friend “just wanted to get into my pants — and that hurt.” 

“They weren’t as nice and outgoing, and, honestly, I couldn’t recognize them anymore,” she said. “I started catching them in little lies and my mind couldn’t help but wonder what else they’ve lied to me about before.”

She added: “It’s hard to separate platonic, romantic, and sexual feelings, and sometimes in friendships, the lines can get blurry.”

The track is Gayle’s follow-up to scorching breakup song “Abcdefu,” which reached Number One on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts this week. She’s set to go on tour — with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City — and will release her debut EP this spring.

Earlier this month, Gayle performed “Abcdefu” on The Tonight Show backed by a live band. She also joined Jimmy Fallon for a silly meme featuring the track on the show’s Instagram.

