Gayle Is Saying No to Dorm Room Beds and Is ‘Avoiding College’ by Going on Tour

Instead of packing her bags and buying sheets for a hella lame twin XL dorm room bed like most 18-year-olds, Gayle is hitting the road to promote her debut EP. On Monday, the “Abcdefu” singer announced her Avoiding College tour, launching with Lollapalooza on July 30.
The run — which includes festival stops in Europe, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits — will follow the singer across the U.S. through mid-November, where she’s set to perform songs from her debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience, Vol. 1. The trek also comes before her project’s second volume, due later this year.
She told Rolling Stone earlier this year that her first EP is about how “life is fucking weird. And life is so hard, but it’s so lovely at the same time. And that’s really confusing. Especially when you’re growing up.”
Gayle will receive support from “Only One” singer Carlie Hanson during her October tour dates and “Never Fuckin Know” musician Poutyface in November (not including festival performances).
“Aah I’m going on tour again,” she wrote on Instagram sharing the news. (She previously made a few stops on her own tour, along with opening for the likes of Tate McRae, AJR, and My Chemical Romance earlier this year.)
Gayle’s Avoiding College Tour Dates
July 30 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Aug. 17 – St. Pölten, Austria @ FM4 Frequency
Aug. 20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
Aug. 21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival
Aug. 26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
Aug. 28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
Sept. 22-25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Concord, NC @ Breakaway
Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room
Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Pride
Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos
Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room