Gayle Is Saying No to Dorm Room Beds and Is ‘Avoiding College’ by Going on Tour

Instead of packing her bags and buying sheets for a hella lame twin XL dorm room bed like most 18-year-olds, Gayle is hitting the road to promote her debut EP. On Monday, the “Abcdefu” singer announced her Avoiding College tour, launching with Lollapalooza on July 30.

The run — which includes festival stops in Europe, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits — will follow the singer across the U.S. through mid-November, where she’s set to perform songs from her debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience, Vol. 1. The trek also comes before her project’s second volume, due later this year.

She told Rolling Stone earlier this year that her first EP is about how “life is fucking weird. And life is so hard, but it’s so lovely at the same time. And that’s really confusing. Especially when you’re growing up.”

Gayle will receive support from “Only One” singer Carlie Hanson during her October tour dates and “Never Fuckin Know” musician Poutyface in November (not including festival performances).

“Aah I’m going on tour again,” she wrote on Instagram sharing the news. (She previously made a few stops on her own tour, along with opening for the likes of Tate McRae, AJR, and My Chemical Romance earlier this year.)

Gayle’s Avoiding College Tour Dates

July 30 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 17 – St. Pölten, Austria @ FM4 Frequency

Aug. 20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

Aug. 21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

Aug. 26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 22-25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Concord, NC @ Breakaway

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room

Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Pride

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room