 Watch Gayle Perform Breakout Hit 'Abcdefu' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Mayer Pulls Out of Dead & Company's Mexico Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis
Home Music Music News

Watch Gayle Perform Breakout Hit ‘Abcdefu’ on ‘Fallon’

The song was originally released in August

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Up-and-coming artist Gayle made her late night TV debut on The Tonight Show to perform her single “Abcdefu.” Joined by a live band, the 17-year-old singer gave an impassioned performance on vocals and electric guitar.

The song, released last August when the singer signed with Atlantic Records, has become a breakout hit over the past six months, landing on several Billboard charts. Produced by Pete Nappi, the irreverent tune embraces teenage angst as Gayle rails against an ex.

“I wrote ‘Abcdefu’ when I was trying really hard to be nice and considerate to my ex,” Gayle explained of the single in a statement. “Then I heard through some mutual friends that my ex wasn’t saying the nicest things about me and all bets were off.”

She added, “That song came from a place of trying so hard to be the nice, respectful ex-girlfriend, to the point where it was negatively affecting me. It’s about asking, ‘Why am I being so nice to this person who completely took advantage of me? and allowing myself to express my anger about that.”

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon joined Gayle for a meme-like Instagram clip using her song.

Gayle’s follow-up single is expected later this month, according to a press release.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.