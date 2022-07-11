Gavin DeGraw Announces ‘Face The River Tour

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw announced a tour in support of his seventh album Face The River.

The tour will launch Aug. 20 at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida and find DeGraw criss-crossing the Midwest and East Coast. There will be a special Aug. 31 “homecoming” show at the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, near DeGraw’s hometown of South Fallsburg, New York. The tour will wrap Sept. 13 at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets go on sale July 15.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to share the news with fans, writing, “It feels so good to be hitting the road this August and September on the ‘Face The River’ tour. The excitement of a new album and adding new music to the shows amplifies the experience so much more. To watch people connect so strongly to this material, which is so personal to me, has made performing these songs one of the greatest joys of my life.”

DeGraw released the 10-track Face to Face on May 20. The LP features songs like “Summertime”, “Destiny”, and “Let Someone In.” Earlier in the year, DeGraw went on his Full Circle Tour where he performed at 20 intimate locations while showcasing songs from the Face The River album. The tour’s goal was to pay tribute to the artist’s roots and starts at smaller locations.

Gavin DeGraw Face The River Tour Dates

August 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

August 23 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

August 24 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

August 26 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 28 – Great Neck, NY @ Steppingstone Park (*CLOSED SHOW)

August 31 – Bethel, NY @ The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

September 9 -Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

September 10 – Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino Des Plaines, The Event Center

September 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

September 13 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre