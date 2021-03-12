Gaslight Anthem Members Launch New Band Forgivers With Debut Single ‘Some Future’

Members of the Gaslight Anthem, the Ratchets, and Let Me Run have linked up to form a new band, Forgivers, which dropped a debut single, “Some Future.”

The New Jersey-based rock outfit boasts the Gaslight Anthem’s Alex Rosamilia and Alex Levine on guitar and bass, respectively; the Ratchets’ Jed Winokur on guitar; and Trevor Reddell, a recording engineer and member of several bands including Let Me Run, on drums. All four members of Forgivers share vocal duties.

The band’s sound, per a release, is rooted primarily in British outfits like the Cure, Jesus and Mary Chain, the Clash, and Oasis. “Some Future” captures that mix of influences with its steady stomp and the gauzy jangle of the guitars, which ultimately give way to some blistering, stadium-sized solos.

Rosamilia and Levine decided to form Forgivers upon realizing how much they missed playing together after the Gaslight Anthem’s 2018 reunion shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of The ’59 Sound. It was longtime My Chemical Romance guitar tech and North End Recording owner Ed Auletta who suggested Winokur join the band. After Reddell was enlisted on drums, the band began socially distanced rehearsals in Reddell’s garage, which was dubbed “Forgivers Lodge.”

In a statement, Winokur said of the band’s aims: “We want this to be a little more thoughtful than what’s out there — sensible yet senseless. We’re just going to put things together that create tension, and see what comes of it. And if they come out sounding classic and happy and sad at the same time, then that’s kind of the goal.”

Rosamilia added: “I’m trying to get back to what I could have been doing this entire time but was too blind to see it. Music is fun again. I feel like I’m getting to do this all over again with the knowledge that I have, and I want to make sure that I do it right.”