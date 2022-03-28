The Gaslight Anthem Plot First Full Tour in Four Years

New Jersey rock & roll heroes the Gaslight Anthem will reunite for their first headlining tour in four years this fall.

The trek is set to kick off Sept. 13 at the Roseland Theatre in Portland and wrap Oct. 5 at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. Tigers Jaw will provide support for the bulk of the tour, although Jeff Rosenstock will take over for the final four shows.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time. A fan pre-sale will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local via the Gaslight Anthem’s website (fans can use the password “tga2022” for access to early tickets).

The tour announcement comes just days after Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon teased the band’s return on social media, writing, “I am very pleased to announce to you all that the Gaslight Anthem is returning to full-time status as a band.” On top of the tour, Fallon said the group is “beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again.”

We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) March 25, 2022

The Gaslight Anthem last got together for some live shows in 2018 when they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed second LP, The ’59 Sound. Prior to that, the Gaslight Anthem had announced an indefinite hiatus after they finished touring in support of their 2014 album, Get Hurt.

In the years since Get Hurt, Fallon has stayed busy with music, releasing an EP and four solo albums. His most recent effort, Night Divine, arrived last November and found Fallon recreating the traditional Christian hymns of his youth. Other members of the Gaslight Anthem have also launched other projects, like Alex Rosamilia and Alex Levine teaming up with members of the Ratchets and Let Me Run to form the new band, Forgivers.

The Gaslight Anthem Tour Dates

September 13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (with Tigers Jaw)

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO (with Tigers Jaw)

September 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic (with Tigers Jaw)

September 17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (with Tigers Jaw)

September 18 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre (with Tigers Jaw)

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union (with Tigers Jaw)

September 21 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium (with Tigers Jaw)

September 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre (with Tigers Jaw)

September 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis (with Tigers Jaw)

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre (with Tigers Jaw)

September 27 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre (with Tigers Jaw)

September 30 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre (with Jeff Rosenstock)

October 2 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit (with Jeff Rosenstock)

October 4 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (with Jeff Rosenstock)

October 5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (with Jeff Rosenstock)