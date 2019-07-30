×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next 'The Nightingale' Review: Aussie Revenge Tale Pulls No Punches Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Gaslamp Killer Drops Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser, Issues Joint Statement

“William Bensussen and Chelsea Tadros have decided that it is their mutual desire to move on with their lives and put this lawsuit behind them”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Gaslamp Killer performs during a tour stop at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, WisconsinMusic Run The Jewels in Madison, Madison, USA - 15 Feb 2017

The Gaslamp Killer (above) and the woman who accused him of rape in 2013 issued a joint statement after the former's defamation suit was dropped.

Ricky Bassman/CSM/Shutterstock

The Gaslamp Killer has dropped a defamation lawsuit against Chelsea Tadros, who accused the experimental hip-hop producer of raping her in 2013. Last Friday, the pair issued joint statements on their respective social media accounts, saying they both “decided that it is their mutual desire to move on with their lives and put this lawsuit behind them.”

In an October 2017 Twitter post that went viral, Tadros claimed that she and her friend, RaeAn Medina, met the Gaslamp Killer — real name William Bensussen — at a party at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles in July 2013. She claimed Bensussen handed the two of them drinks and then allegedly “had non-consensual sex with both of us while we were completely incapacitated.”

Related

Gaslamp Killer Sues Rape Accusers for Defamation
Gaslamp Killer Sues Rape Accusers for Defamation
The Gaslamp Killer Shows Canceled Following Rape Accusation

After Tadros’ post went viral, Bensussen denied the allegations and filed a $5 million lawsuit, accusing Tadros, Bensussen and Tadros’ boyfriend, Jack Wagner, of defamation, false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Medina and Wagner, however, were later dropped from the suit.

The joint statement form Bensussen and Tadros states that the pair discussed the night the alleged incident took place “in good faith as an earnest effort to resolve the issue. After their discussions, Ms. Tadros acknowledges she does not know who drugged her, and both parties recognized that Ms. Tadros could have been drugged by one of the many attendees that were present on July 5th, 2013.”

The statement continues: “Ms. Tadros continues to maintain that she was drugged and thereby unable to consent on July 5, 2013. Mr. Bensussen maintains that he has never drugged or raped anyone, and that he did not have any indication that Ms. Tadros was drugged or unable to consent. Furthermore, had Mr. Bensussen known or believed that Ms. Tadros did not or was unable to consent, he would not have engaged in any sexual activity.”

Per the statement, no money was exchanged as part of the settlement and the defamation suit being dropped.

When reached for comment, Tadros’ lawyer, Erica Kim, told Rolling Stone, “It has been an honor to represent my client, Chelsea Tadros. I’m very happy with the dismissal and grateful that Chelsea will be able to move on with her life.”

A lawyer for Bensussen did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad