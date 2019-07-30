Gaslamp Killer Drops Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser, Issues Joint Statement

The Gaslamp Killer has dropped a defamation lawsuit against Chelsea Tadros, who accused the experimental hip-hop producer of raping her in 2013. Last Friday, the pair issued joint statements on their respective social media accounts, saying they both “decided that it is their mutual desire to move on with their lives and put this lawsuit behind them.”

In an October 2017 Twitter post that went viral, Tadros claimed that she and her friend, RaeAn Medina, met the Gaslamp Killer — real name William Bensussen — at a party at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles in July 2013. She claimed Bensussen handed the two of them drinks and then allegedly “had non-consensual sex with both of us while we were completely incapacitated.”

After Tadros’ post went viral, Bensussen denied the allegations and filed a $5 million lawsuit, accusing Tadros, Bensussen and Tadros’ boyfriend, Jack Wagner, of defamation, false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Medina and Wagner, however, were later dropped from the suit.

The joint statement form Bensussen and Tadros states that the pair discussed the night the alleged incident took place “in good faith as an earnest effort to resolve the issue. After their discussions, Ms. Tadros acknowledges she does not know who drugged her, and both parties recognized that Ms. Tadros could have been drugged by one of the many attendees that were present on July 5th, 2013.”

The statement continues: “Ms. Tadros continues to maintain that she was drugged and thereby unable to consent on July 5, 2013. Mr. Bensussen maintains that he has never drugged or raped anyone, and that he did not have any indication that Ms. Tadros was drugged or unable to consent. Furthermore, had Mr. Bensussen known or believed that Ms. Tadros did not or was unable to consent, he would not have engaged in any sexual activity.”

Per the statement, no money was exchanged as part of the settlement and the defamation suit being dropped.

When reached for comment, Tadros’ lawyer, Erica Kim, told Rolling Stone, “It has been an honor to represent my client, Chelsea Tadros. I’m very happy with the dismissal and grateful that Chelsea will be able to move on with her life.”

A lawyer for Bensussen did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.