Gary Numan Warns of Climate Disaster in ‘Saints and Liars’ Video

Gary Numan warns of devastating climate change and the hypocrisy of religion in the new video for “Saints and Liars,” the latest single from the new wave pioneer’s upcoming album Intruder.

“‘Saints and Liars’ is the earth drawing attention to our blind faith in religion, in a fictitious God, who in reality does nothing for us, while at the same time abusing and destroying the planet, which does everything for us,” Numan said of the track in a statement.

The visual for “Saints and Liars” — directed by Sneaker Pimps member Chris Corner — was filmed in the Amboy Crater within the Mojave Desert, playing into Intruder’s concept about a desert-like post-apocalyptic world ravaged by global warming.

“Intruder looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view,” Numan previously said of the concept album, “If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

Intruder, Numan’s 18th solo studio album and first since 2018’s Savage: Songs From A Broken World, is available to preorder now ahead of its May 21st release. Numan previously shared the title track from the LP.