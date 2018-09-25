Gary Numan Cancels Cleveland Show After Tour Bus Kills Elderly Man

Gary Numan canceled his Cleveland, Ohio concert Monday night after the rocker’s tour bus was involved in a “fatal accident” that resulted in the death of a 91-year-old man.

Cleveland police told News 5 Cleveland (via Pitchfork) that the unidentified elderly man was pushing a cart through a crosswalk on Superior Avenue near East 9th Street – close to the city’s House of Blues venue, where Numan was scheduled to perform Monday – when the tour bus turned right and made contact with the 91-year-old man, who died at the scene.

The Blast added that a priest from a nearby church came to the scene to administer last rites for the victim. The 45-year-old driver of the tour bus was not arrested following the accident but police continue to investigate the incident. It’s unknown whether Numan was on board the tour bus at the time of the accident.

Soon after the accident, Numan announced that Monday night’s Cleveland concert was canceled.

“We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus earlier today,” Numan tweeted. “Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong.”

Numan continued, “At the moment all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love.”