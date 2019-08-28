Gary Clark Jr., Vampire Weekend, H.E.R. Tapped for ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 45

Gary Clark Jr., Vampire Weekend and H.E.R. are among the artists who are slated for the first half of Austin City Limits‘ forthcoming Season 45. The longstanding music television series, which airs on PBS, unveiled the musicians featured in the season’s first seven episodes. The lineup for an additional seven episodes will be revealed in the near future.

The new season features ACL veterans and newcomers alike. Clark Jr. opens the season on October 5th. The Austin native performs “Pearl Cadillac” during his third ACL appearance, which he dedicates to his mother, who was in attendance during the taping. Steve Earle also returns to the series for his fifth time for a tribute to songwriter Guy Clark. Earle’s band the Dukes and special guests Rodney Crowell and Joe Ely join Earle for the set. Patty Griffin marks her sixth ACL appearance with an episode that also features the ACL debut of New Orleans’ The Revivalists.

Additionally, Vampire Weekend showcase their first album in six years, Father of the Bride, during ACL‘s upcoming season, while H.E.R. and Maggie Rogers make their ACL debuts and breakout country artists Kane Brown and Colter Wall round out the first half of Season 45. On November 23rd, ACL will air a special episode that features performances from the Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Ceremony, which will take place on September 11th at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin City Limits‘ First Half of Season 45 Broadcast Lineup

October 5 – Gary Clark Jr.

October 12 – Maggie Rogers

October 19 – Steve Earle & The Dukes: A Tribute to Guy Clark

October 26 – H.E.R.

November 2 – Patty Griffin / The Revivalists

November 9 – Vampire Weekend

November 16 – Kane Brown / Colter Wall

November 23 – ACL Presents Americana 18th Annual Honors