Gary Clark Jr., Usher Among Final Grammy Performers Announced

The Recording Academy have made their final round of Grammy performance announcements. Gary Clark Jr. will take the stage on Sunday, January 26th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center with The Roots, performing his Grammy-nominated song “This Land.” Sheila E. and Usher will also be performing a tribute to the late Prince. And the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will join with Trombone Shorty for the In Memoriam tribute performance.

Previously announced performers for the 62nd Grammy Awards include Aerosmith, Joshua Bell, BTS, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Common, Misty Copeland, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Ben Platt, Bonnie Raitt, Mason Ramsey, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The War And Treaty, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson and YG.

Notably absent from the list is Taylor Swift — who’s nominated for three Grammys this year — as well as Album of the Year nominees Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row, with presenters including Common, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Jim Gaffigan, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.