 Gary Clark Jr., The Roots Among Final Grammy Performers Announced - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Lil Wayne Details New Album 'Funeral' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Gary Clark Jr., Usher Among Final Grammy Performers Announced

Telecast will also feature a tribute to Prince with Sheila E. and Usher

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gary Clark Jr., The Roots, Sheila E. and Usher are among the acts at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shutterstock, 2

The Recording Academy have made their final round of Grammy performance announcements. Gary Clark Jr. will take the stage on Sunday, January 26th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center with The Roots, performing his Grammy-nominated song “This Land.” Sheila E. and Usher will also be performing a tribute to the late Prince. And the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will join with Trombone Shorty for the In Memoriam tribute performance.

Previously announced performers for the 62nd Grammy Awards include Aerosmith, Joshua Bell, BTS, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Common, Misty Copeland, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Ben Platt, Bonnie Raitt, Mason Ramsey, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The War And Treaty, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson and YG.

Notably absent from the list is Taylor Swift — who’s nominated for three Grammys this year — as well as Album of the Year nominees Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row, with presenters including Common, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Jim Gaffigan, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.