Gary Clark Jr. Lines Up Spring U.S. Tour

Gary Clark Jr. announced a spring U.S. tour in support of his upcoming third LP, due out in early 2019. The blues-rock guitarist will kick off the trek March 9th in Miami, Florida and wrap with a trio of dates – April 5th, 6th and 7th – in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Chase pre-sale for Clark’s dates in Chicago, Illinois and New York, New York will begin Tuesday, November 13th. A pre-sale for the musician’s fan club will launch November 13th at 10 a.m.; a Spotify sale commences Wednesday, November 14th at noon ET; and general tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th at 10 a.m. local time.

The 2019 dates follow a brief run of shows for November and early December. His next gig is Monday, November 12th – the first of four scheduled for the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Every full-priced ticket will include either a standard CD or digital copy of Clark’s upcoming album. That record, which follows 2015’s The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, includes a trio of tracks he premiered during Fox Sports’ televised coverage of the World Series.

In October, Clark previewed the as-yet-untitled LP with a trailer video featuring in-studio clips and audio from new songs. The singer, who covered the Beatles’ “Come Together” in late 2017, told Rolling Stone that he’s exploring darker themes – and possibly tapping into modern politics – on the album.

“I don’t know if I will be addressing Trump directly, but that’s something that’s happening in life and it’s hard not to see it happen,” he said. “The things I’m writing and thinking about aren’t necessarily meadows and orchards, you know what I mean?”

Gary Clark Jr. 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Mar 9 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

Mar 10 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

Mar 13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

Mar 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

Mar 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benendum Center

Mar 21 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 22 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 23 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar 27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House

Mar 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Mar 31 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Apr 2 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

Apr 3 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium