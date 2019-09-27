 Gary Clark Jr. Performs ‘When I’m Gone,’ ‘Pearl Cadillac’ on ‘Kimmel’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform ‘Pearl Cadillac,’ ‘When I’m Gone’ on ‘Kimmel’

Blues-rock guitarist will appear on Austin City Limits this October

Gary Clark Jr. brought two songs from his latest album This Land to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, performing “Pearl Cadillac” and “When I’m Gone” in front of a live outdoor audience. The singer and guitarist brought passion and fervor to “Pearl Cadillac” with a thunderous guitar solo, and slowed things down for the soothing ballad that came after.

For “Pearl Cadillac,” a song that pays tribute to Clark’s mother, the musician recently shared a stylized music video that borrows from film noir and classic Hollywood road movies. He also contributed a guitar solo to Macy Gray’s new single “Buddha.”

Clark is currently on tour in support of This Land, with upcoming stops in Santa Barbara, Berkeley and Los Angeles. The tour will wrap at Austin City Limits with two performances on October 5th and October 12th. Clark is also slated to perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 30th.

