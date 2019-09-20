Watch Gary Clark Jr.’s Film Noir Video for ‘Pearl Cadillac’

Gary Clark Jr. dropped a new music video on Friday for his song “Pearl Cadillac,” from his latest studio album This Land.

Directed by Clément Oberto and shot on 35mm film stock, the clip has a film noir feel, with a Cadillac Deville, deserted highways, glamorous hotel lobbies and smoky bars. According to a press release, the video is “Clark’s true coming of age story and a tribute to his mother when he left home for the first time to create a new life on the road.” Clark’s mother still owns a pearl Cadillac Deville to this day.

Clark is currently on tour in support of This Land, making upcoming stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Berkeley, Los Angeles and Austin. The tour will wrap at Austin City Limits, with two televised performances on October 5th and October 12th. Clark is also slated for a round of upcoming late-night appearances, performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 26th, The Late Late Show With James Corden on September 30th.