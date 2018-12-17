Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform ‘Night Time Is The Right Time’ on ‘ACL’ New Year’s Special

Gary Clark Jr. leaves behind his guitar to perform a smoky rendition of “Night Time Is the Right Time” in this exclusive clip from Austin City Limits‘ upcoming ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special.

The performance of the R&B classic was part of a tribute to Ray Charles, who released his hit version of the song in 1959. The guitar virtuoso lets his singing abilities shine on the performance, with Clark Jr. backed by a trio of vocal powerhouses, Ruthie Foster, Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King. Clark previously played “Night Time Is the Right Time,” guitar in hand, for ACL‘s B.B. King tribute in 2016.

The ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special, airing December 31st on PBS, also features tributes to Marcia Ball and Los Lobos. Norah Jones, Clark Jr., Boz Scaggs, Irma Thomas and Robert Randolph are among the special’s performers with Chris Isaak on board as host. The fifth annual ACL Hall of Fame special taped October 25th at The special hour, taped October 25th, 2018 at Austin, Texas’ Moody Theater.

The second half of the 44th season of Austin City Limits opened this past Saturday with an episode highlighted Khalid and Mac DeMarco. 2019 will see episodes dedicated to Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Arctic Monkeys, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy.