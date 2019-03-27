Gary Clark Jr., FKA Twigs, Santigold Tapped for Afropunk 2019

Gary Clark Jr., FKA Twigs and Santigold are among the top performers at Afropunk 2019, set to take place August 24th and 25th at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The festival will also feature headlining performances from Jill Scott and Kamasi Washington, while the rest of the lineup boasts artists like Danny Brown, Toro Y Moi, Death Grips, Tierra Whack, Leon Bridges, Rico Nasty, Lianne La Havas, Goldlink, Nao, J.I.D., Kelsey Lu and Tank and the Bangas. The full lineup is available on the festival’s website.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, while Afropunk is also bringing back its earned ticket program, Afropunk Army. The social justice-oriented initiative allows fans to join Afropunk’s volunteer corps and perform volunteer work in exchange for a festival ticket (a minimum of eight hours equals one GA ticket). Afropunk Army’s summer session will launch in May.

Along with its tacked lineup, the Afropunk will also bring back its annual Battle of the Bands (submissions open April 29th), the Spin Thrift Market and a series of talks based around “Solution Sessions,” the people’s forum-turned-podcast (talks will be held August 23rd and 24th).

Afropunk also announced that its 2019 theme would be “We See You.” In a statement, the festival said, “There is power in acknowledgment, a recognition and acceptance that begins with seeing. Not at a glance, but with a meaningful gaze, a focus that carries the strength required to build a shared global future and a brave new world.”