Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform ‘Pearl Cadillac,’ ‘What About Us?’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

In September, Gary Clark Jr. taped a live performance on the Austin City Limits stage, to be aired as two performances on October 5th and October 12th, only on PBS. During his set, Clark performed his current hit song “Pearl Cadillac,” a rock-out tribute to his mother, as well as “What About Us?”, a web exclusive performance for Rolling Stone.

Clark just wrapped up a tour in support of his latest album This Land. In addition to tour stops, he’s been making the late-night rounds, performing “Pearl Cadillac” and “When I’m Gone” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with an upcoming performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden slated for September 30th.

This week, Clark spoke to Rolling Stone about his Grammy ambitions (he was nominated for two this year, and previously won Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2014), and expressed the urge to perform his own original material at the ceremony instead of being part of music tributes, as he has in the past.

“Being a tribute dude is cool, but, shit, I don’t know anybody that doesn’t want to perform their own records at the Grammys,” Clark said.