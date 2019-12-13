Gary Clark Jr. Recruits Andra Day for New Version of ‘Pearl Cadillac’

Gary Clark Jr. has updated “Pearl Cadillac” — a standout single from the guitarist’s 2019 LP This Land — with a new version featuring singer Andra Day.

The refurbished rendition of the Prince-inspired song finds Clark Jr. and Day trading verses, with Day’s Grammy-nominated vocals tempering Clark Jr.’s falsetto. The two artists became friends years ago after playing shows together, Warner Records noted.

The new version of “Pearl Cadillac” also streamlines This Land’s original take, shaving off 90 seconds to focus on the track’s vocals as opposed to Clark Jr.’s guitar work; his live performances of “Pearl Cadillac” have stretched out to eight minutes long.

As reported when the “Pearl Cadillac” music video debuted in September, the song is inspired by Clark Jr.’s mother, the long-time owner of a pearl Cadillac Deville.

Clark Jr. is nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2020: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Music Video for “This Land,” while This Land is up for Best Contemporary Blues Album.