Garth Brooks Performs ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ Tells Jimmy Carter Story on ‘Ellen’

Plus, country star shows off Halloween switch-up costumes with his wife Trisha Yearwood

By

Garth Brooks performs "Callin' Baton Rouge" on 'Ellen' and chats about Habitat for Humanity, Jimmy Carter and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Garth Brooks stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show for a rowdy rendition of his 1993 hit “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Playing alongside fiddle players with matching cowboy hats, the long-time country music star tore up the Burbank soundstage with a bonafide hoedown.

Brooks chatted with Ellen about his work with the Habitat For Humanity, and the time he met — and was called out by — former president Jimmy Carter while building homes in Haiti. After installing a roof onto a new house, Brooks took a break under its shade, only to find himself face-to-face with Carter, who was also there to aid in the rebuilding effort.

“I’m sitting there, and he goes, ‘You need something to do, Garth?'” Brooks said, giving a pitch-perfect imitation of Carter’s Southern accent. “I said, ‘No, sir,’ jumped right back out there again. But you’re not gonna outwork him or Miss Rosalynn [Carter].”

Brooks also showed off the costumes that he and his wife, fellow country legend Trisha Yearwood, wore for Halloween: each other. Brooks wore a long wavy blonde wig, while Yearwood painted in a full set of facial hair.

“We’re gonna have to work on it a bit,” Brooks said sheepishly.

