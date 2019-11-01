Garth Brooks Performs ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ Tells Jimmy Carter Story on ‘Ellen’

Garth Brooks stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show for a rowdy rendition of his 1993 hit “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Playing alongside fiddle players with matching cowboy hats, the long-time country music star tore up the Burbank soundstage with a bonafide hoedown.

Brooks chatted with Ellen about his work with the Habitat For Humanity, and the time he met — and was called out by — former president Jimmy Carter while building homes in Haiti. After installing a roof onto a new house, Brooks took a break under its shade, only to find himself face-to-face with Carter, who was also there to aid in the rebuilding effort.

“I’m sitting there, and he goes, ‘You need something to do, Garth?'” Brooks said, giving a pitch-perfect imitation of Carter’s Southern accent. “I said, ‘No, sir,’ jumped right back out there again. But you’re not gonna outwork him or Miss Rosalynn [Carter].”

Brooks also showed off the costumes that he and his wife, fellow country legend Trisha Yearwood, wore for Halloween: each other. Brooks wore a long wavy blonde wig, while Yearwood painted in a full set of facial hair.

“We’re gonna have to work on it a bit,” Brooks said sheepishly.