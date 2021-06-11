Garbage Perform Bracing ‘Wolves’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Garbage delivered a performance of their track, “Wolves,” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday, June 10th.

Set up in a room with a classic checkerboard floor and filled with red and orange lights, Garbage ran through “Wolves” with its pile-driver bassline, crashing drums, and scythe-like guitar riffs. “No one can say,” frontwoman Shirley Manson sang on the hook, “that I didn’t need you/That I didn’t want you/That I didn’t love you.”

“Wolves” appears on Garbage’s new album, No Gods No Masters, which arrives Friday, June 11th. The album marks Garbage’s first in five years, following 2016’s Strange Little Birds. The band produced the album with longtime collaborator Billy Bush.

A deluxe version of No Gods No Masters features a handful of previously released rarities, including the band’s 2013 cover of the Bruce Springsteen-penned Patti Smith hit “Because the Night,” featuring Screaming Females, and their 2018 standalone single “Destroying Angels,” with X’s John Doe and Exene Cervenka.