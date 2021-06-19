Watch Garbage’s Frenetic New Video for ‘The Creeps’

Garbage have shared the new video for “The Creeps,” a track off the band’s recently released album No Gods No Monsters.

Like the previous visuals for album tracks “Wolves” and “The Men Who Rule the World,” “The Creeps” was directed by Chilean film director, animator, and painter Javi.MiAmor. Like those videos, “The Creeps” combines footage of singer Shirley Manson with a hodgepodge of frenetic animation techniques.

“This is a record I was supposed to make,” Manson said of the album in a statement. “Lord only knows what the fans will think, but for me, personally, it’s immensely satisfying.”

Earlier in the month, Garbage performed “Wolves” on Late Night in Seth Meyers. No Gods No Masters marks Garbage’s first album since 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

A deluxe version of No Gods No Masters features a handful of previously released rarities, including the band’s 2013 cover of the Bruce Springsteen-penned Patti Smith hit “Because the Night,” featuring Screaming Females, and their 2018 standalone single “Destroying Angels,” with X’s John Doe and Exene Cervenka.