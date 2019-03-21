Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers to Play David Lynch Foundation Benefit Shows

The David Lynch Foundation, which produces the Festival of Disruption, will sponsor two benefit concerts in New York City this spring. One show will feature Wye Oak, Mercury Rev and the Messthetics on May 17th, while the other will feature Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers and a DJ set by LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang on May 18th. Both concerts, which will feature additional yet-to-be-announced artists, will take place at Brooklyn Steel.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be asked to perform at these shows and consider it an immense honor,” Garbage said in a statement. “We have been ardent fans of David Lynch for as long as we can remember and have often cited him as a major creative influence.”

Separately, Lynch’s 1998 movie, Mulholland Drive, will screen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 18th. A conversation between Justin Theroux, in person, and David Lynch, via Skype, will follow.

“Come to the Festival of Disruption, where we are dedicated to disrupting the old bad and bringing in the new good, which is peace, happiness, and good will to all,” Lynch said in a statement. “Let’s Rock!”

Tickets for the shows go on sale March 22nd at 10 a.m. ET. Proceeds from the events will benefit the filmmaker’s own David Lynch Foundation, which raises awareness about transcendental meditation and how it can benefit people with posttraumatic stress disorder.

The David Lynch Foundation says it handpicked the artists for the concerts because of the way “they champion creativity, experimentation, integrity, beauty, depth and kindness.”

The concert’s promoter is using these events as a launching pad to start hosting standalone events beyond the Festival of Disruption itself, which launched in 2016.