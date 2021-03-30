Garbage Announce New Album ‘No Gods No Masters’

Garbage have announced their seventh studio album No Gods No Masters, out June 11th via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. It marks their first LP since 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

On Tuesday, the band released the album’s lead single and opening track “The Men Who Rule the World,” a protest song against the injustices of capitalism, racism, sexism, and misogyny around the world. The song is accompanied by a music video made by Chilean film director, animator, and painter Javi.MiAmor.

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson said of the album. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage together with longtime collaborator Billy Bush; they first recorded the demos for the album in the summer of 2018 in Palm Springs. The deluxe CD/digital version of No Gods No Masters will feature covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, along with Garbage rarities and collaborations with Screaming Females, Brody Dalle, Brian Aubert, John Doe, and Exene Cervenka. The deluxe edition will be sold in record stores starting June 12th as part of Record Store Day Drops, and will be available in limited-edition pink vinyl, featuring alternate cover art.