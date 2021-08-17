Garbage Release New Version of ‘Androgyny’ for 20th Anniversary

Garbage have issued an unreleased version of their hit single “Androgyny” for the 20th anniversary of their album Beautifulgarbage.

The band released the “Rough Mix” of the pop-oriented track on Tuesday alongside the song’s original music video from 2001, which was ahead of its time in its celebration of gender diversity. The song will be included on the upcoming anniversary reissue of Beautifulgarbage, out October 1st via UMe and available for preorder now.

“We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors,” Shirley Manson said in a statement. “Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.”

She added: “Twenty years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves.”