×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Duff McKagan Mixes Guns N' Roses Deep Cuts, New Solo Songs at Tour Kickoff Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

From Rihanna to Fall Out Boy, Hear How Apple’s Garageband Changed Music Forever

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

To users of Apple’s Garageband, the drumbeat of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” has another name: “Vintage Funk Kit 03.” And that’s just one of the countless ways in which an easy-to-use piece of software has infiltrated and transformed music production since its introduction in 2004. In a new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, Amy X. Wang – Rolling Stone’s senior music business editor, who wrote a groundbreaking in-depth feature on Garageband and visited the Apple studios where engineers craft the sounds of its loops and synthesized instruments  – joins host Brian Hiatt to discuss the past and future of Garageband, as well as the long and weird history of DIY home recording.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now show broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad