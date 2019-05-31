From Rihanna to Fall Out Boy, Hear How Apple’s Garageband Changed Music Forever

To users of Apple’s Garageband, the drumbeat of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” has another name: “Vintage Funk Kit 03.” And that’s just one of the countless ways in which an easy-to-use piece of software has infiltrated and transformed music production since its introduction in 2004. In a new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, Amy X. Wang – Rolling Stone’s senior music business editor, who wrote a groundbreaking in-depth feature on Garageband and visited the Apple studios where engineers craft the sounds of its loops and synthesized instruments – joins host Brian Hiatt to discuss the past and future of Garageband, as well as the long and weird history of DIY home recording.

