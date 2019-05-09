‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert Experience Returning for Fall Tour

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will return for its third tour this fall, bringing the HBO series’ grand score to 20 venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American trek launches September 5th in Syracuse, New York and wraps October 5th in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will perform at the Los Angeles show, along with the September 14th date in New York City and the October 4th gig in Irvine, California. The audio-visual staging will feature pieces throughout the fantasy series, along with new musical arrangements from the ongoing eighth and final season — including Djawadi’s nine-minute “The Night King” theme.
The concert series premiered in February 2017 with a lengthy North American run featuring a full orchestra, choir and projections from the show; the National’s Matt Berninger and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian both made surprise appearances during the tour, joining for the song “The Rains of Castamere.” The production continued with European and North American tours in 2018, bringing the total to 75 shows.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 North American Tour Dates
September 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 8 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann
September 14 – New York, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 15 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl