‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert Experience Returning for Fall Tour

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will return for its third tour this fall, bringing the HBO series’ grand score to 20 venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American trek launches September 5th in Syracuse, New York and wraps October 5th in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will perform at the Los Angeles show, along with the September 14th date in New York City and the October 4th gig in Irvine, California. The audio-visual staging will feature pieces throughout the fantasy series, along with new musical arrangements from the ongoing eighth and final season — including Djawadi’s nine-minute “The Night King” theme.

The concert series premiered in February 2017 with a lengthy North American run featuring a full orchestra, choir and projections from the show; the National’s Matt Berninger and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian both made surprise appearances during the tour, joining for the song “The Rains of Castamere.” The production continued with European and North American tours in 2018, bringing the total to 75 shows.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 North American Tour Dates

September 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 8 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 10 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann

September 14 – New York, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 15 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl