×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Jim James Recruits Louisville Orchestra for New LP 'The Order of Nature' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Gallant’s ‘Sleep on It’ Revives Nineties Slow Jams

Warner Records signee sweet-talks his way out of trouble on his new single

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gallant has always been an acrobatic vocalist searching for the right songs. “Sleep on It” finds nourishment in the great R&B ballads of the late 1990s and early 2000s: a sprinkle of Jagged Edge’s “True Man,” a pinch of Avant’s “Separated,” essence of Marques Houston’s “Grass Is Greener.” When these songs were being cut, an acoustic guitar and an 808 were the key to emotional fireworks — and frequently, a radio hit.

“Sleep on It” opens in the middle of a lovers’ quarrel, as Gallant attempts to navigate a minefield of “fussin,'” “fightin'” and “borderline cryin.'” He decides to call a truce: “Girl I know you’re tired of this argument/Why don’t we sleep on it?” And then he suddenly changes his tactics: “Complicated, but your body’s just the opposite/I want to sleep on it.”

Gallant delivers the come-on entirely straight-faced, in the exact same pleading tone he used to ask for a cease-fire. The element of surprise helps him pull it off, as does a bridge that distantly echoes Usher’s indelible “Nice and Slow.” The singer brings things to a close by firing a series of falsetto salvos just before the final hook.

Gallant has not released an album since 2016. Ology was full of reckless falsetto — enough to earn a Grammy nomination — but hindered by timid production. Last year Gallant returned with the sweeping “Doesn’t Matter,” which represented a personal breakthrough but not a commercial one. The single reached the Top Ten in the radio format known as Adult R&B, but that space is largely ignored by the rest of the music industry, so a rumored second album failed to materialize.

Now Gallant has adopted a different strategy by spraying singles: “Sleep on It” is his fifth song of 2019.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad