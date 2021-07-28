 Brandy Joins Gallant in 'Dynamite' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bad Bunny and Tommy Torres on the Team-Up No One Saw Coming
Home Music Music News

Brandy Joins Gallant in Apocalyptic ‘Dynamite’ Video

Two ace vocalists trade verses as the world burns in the new clip from this year’s Neptune release

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gallant surveys the wreckage of a relationship in “Dynamite,” a smooth piano ballad with a casually serrated chorus: “If we lost our minds, blew up like dynamite/Wouldn’t that be nice?” The track appeared in March on the R&B singer’s Neptune EP.

Neptune featured several duets — including “Third Eye Blind” with Arin Ray and “No More Tries” with VanJess — but none landed with the harsh force of “Dynamite.” Gallant is accompanied only by a piano, which pushes the listener to concentrate on the lyrics, words that capture a precise moment of romantic implosion. “I poured another shot of Bulleit after our fight/Then you took one look into my tortured eyes/And you realized that this was never what you came for,” Gallant sings. He adds to the list of grievances with the vigor of the freshly wounded: “It was volatile, money made it worse;” “you never could believe that I loved you for exactly who you were.”

Though the lyrics are full of bruised feelings, the video initially takes its cues from the uber-calm instrumental. Gallant broods on a rooftop, plays with a glass of bourbon, and taps out a few notes on the piano. Then lightning flashes to herald the arrival of Brandy, ramping up the drama, and a volcano explodes in the distance. The two singers close the track singing back-to-back on a helipad as the camera twirls around them and the city burns in the background.

In This Article: Brandy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.