Gallant, 6lack Team Up for Silky New Single ‘Sweet Insomnia’

Title track from singer’s forthcoming album features in Kendall + Kylie fashion ad

Gallant and 6lack have teamed up to deliver the smooth vibes of their new single “Sweet Insomnia.” The song is the title track from Gallant’s forthcoming album, which is due on Friday via Warner Bros.

On the silky, longing song, Gallant yearns for rest, but embraces the romantic distraction. “Sweet insomnia/ You make it hard for me to sleep by myself, myself,” he sings in a falsetto during the chorus. “Sweet insomnia/You make it hard for me to know myself.”

6lack continues the sleepless, aching sentiment on his verse. “OK, I ain’t tryna sleep by myself no more/Baby, I was waiting on you at the front door,” he sings. “I can’t get a nice rest when I’m feeling low.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner featured the song as part of the promotion for their Fall/Winter fashion collection. Sweet Insomnia is the follow-up to Gallant’s debut LP, 2016’s Ology. The forthcoming album features previously released singles “Sharpest Edges,” “Crimes” and “Sleep On It.”

